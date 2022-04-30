Bury St Edmunds: Two released in double stabbing murder probe
Two people arrested on suspicion of murder following a double stabbing have been released by police.
A man and woman aged in their 40s were found in a flat with stab wounds in Harland Court in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, at 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
The man, named as Karl Skoulding, 43 from the town, died at the scene.
A 38-year-old man detained on Tuesday has been released on bail pending further inquiries and a 17-year-old boy has been released without charge.
Suffolk Police said the female victim remained in a critical condition in hospital.
A post-mortem examination on Wednesday found Mr Skoulding died from multiple stab wounds.
Detectives believe that the parties involved were all known to one another.
The force is appealing for any witnesses to the attack to come forward, especially anyone who was near Harland Court between 14:00 and 15:00.
