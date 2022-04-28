Bury St Edmunds: Teenager arrested in murder probe after stabbing

Zoie O'Brien/BBC
Officers said a man and a woman, aged in their 40s, were found with stab wounds in a flat in Harland Court, Bury St Edmunds

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a double stabbing.

A man and woman aged in their 40s were found in a flat with stab wounds in Harland Court in Bury St Edmunds at 15:00 BST on Tuesday.

The man has been named as Karl Skoulding, 43 from Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Tuesday. Officers have been granted extra time to question him.

The woman remains in critical condition in hospital, police said.

Zoie O’Brien/BBC
Two men aged 17 and 38 have been arrested on suspicion of murder

A post mortem examination on Wednesday found Mr Skoulding died from multiple stab wounds.

Police arrested the 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder at 03:50 BST in Ipswich.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to the attack to come forward, especially anyone who was near Harland Court between 14:00 and 15:00.

