Ingham: Man arrested over fatal crash between van and lorry
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a van driver died in a crash with a lorry.
Suffolk Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were called to the A134 in Ingham at about 14:50 BST on Monday.
The van driver, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.
A 41-year-old man was arrested and questioned after being treated for minor injuries, police said.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
The force said it would "particularly like to speak to anyone who had broken down or was filling their vehicle with fuel on the A134 between Ingham and Thetford prior to the collision".
