Crews tackle thatched Hengrave building fire
- Published
A large thatched building has been partially destroyed in a fire.
The blaze started shortly after 20:00 BST at the property in Bury Road in Hengrave, near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.
At the height of the fire, about 80 firefighters and 14 appliances were involved in tackling the flames.
Incident commander Tim Berry, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said some residents had been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
He said the building was divided into four properties inside.
Will Tel, group manager at the fire service said appliances were able to get to the property quickly as firefighters had been on a training exercise nearby at the time.
Police, ambulance, council highways officers and UK Power Networks also attended, he said.
"Due to the severity of the incident and the amount of smoke coming off the property, we had to close the road," he said.
Some neighbours had rallied round to salvage some "key items" from the building, he added.
Four fire engines are still at the scene and an investigation is due to take place into the cause of the blaze.
⚠️ As @SuffolkFire continue to dampen down the thatch fire in #Hengrave, we encourage drivers to avoid the #A1101 area and find alternative routes this morning.— Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) April 26, 2022
The route is closed between #Fornham and #Flempton. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation ⚠️
