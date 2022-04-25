Netflix thriller set for Elveden Hall in Suffolk
- Published
A new Netflix spy thriller starring Gal Gadot is set to film at a Grade II-listed stately home, which has featured in James Bond and The Crown.
Heart of Stone began production in March and will head to Elveden Hall in Suffolk next month.
Wonder Woman star Gadot is playing the title character Rachel Stone in the film, which also stars Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan.
It is directed by Tom Harper, who previously worked on Peaky Blinders.
Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you💋#HeartOfStone @NetflixFilm @JaronVarsano @Skydance pic.twitter.com/ZgY3RTPVLH— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 7, 2022
Netflix secured the rights in January last year and filming began at Shepperton Studios in Surrey in March, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Elveden Hall, near the border with Norfolk, was used by The Crown to depict the Queen's 1961 visit to Ghana.
The hall, owned by the current Earl of Iveagh, has also provided a location for Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut, James Bond film The Living Daylights and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.
The production has also advertised the role of a trainee in the sound department during the time at Elveden through Screen Suffolk.