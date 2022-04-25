RSPB Minsmere: Suffolk nature reserve celebrates its 75th year
Managers of a nature reserve marking its 75th year say it has "far exceeded" its goal of creating a haven for rare species.
RSPB Minsmere on the Suffolk coast said the 2,500-acre reserve provides a habitat for more than 6,000 species.
Minsmere, the RSPB said, reflects four national conservation priorities - reedbeds, wet grassland, shingle vegetation and lowland heath.
Rare birds like the avocet and bittern have flourished there, the RSPC said.
RSPB Minsmere was the fourth reserve to be created by the charity. The RSPB now has more than 170 reserves.
"In this current world, where many wildlife habitats are under threat from climate change and developers, places like Minsmere are needed to cherish our natural surroundings and truly appreciate how amazing wildlife is," said Nick Forster, senior site manager at RSPB Minsmere.
"RSPB Minsmere teems with rare wildlife species, such as bittern, bearded tit, Dartford warbler, otter, red deer and adder, to name just a few," the charity said.
"Not only are we proud that Minsmere has reached this milestone, but we are proud that the work put in by staff and volunteers throughout the years has really paid off, creating this extraordinary site for nature and for people to visit."
The public has been able to visit the site to witness the reserve's nature spectacular for themselves since its opening in 1947.
