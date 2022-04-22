Consultation opens on electricity extension project for East Anglia
The National Grid's consultation on its plans for more high-voltage electricity transmission in East Anglia has opened.
National Grid says the project will help get offshore and renewable electricity into and around East Anglia and help meet net-zero carbon targets.
The new transmission line would be about 180km (111 miles) long and be made up mostly of new pylons.
Concerns about aspects of the project have been raised in recent years, especially the impact on Dedham Vale.
Underground cables are proposed for the designated area of natural beauty which spans Suffolk and Essex.
According to the National Grid, the improvement to the electricity distribution network is needed to allow the use of more renewable and low-carbon power from offshore wind and to utilise new interconnectors, which are subsea electricity cables carrying power between the UK and Europe.
The proposals include building a new 400kV electricity transmission line between the Norwich main substation in Norfolk and Bramford substation in Suffolk, and between Bramford substation and Tilbury substation in Essex.
National Grid also proposes building a new substation at Tendring Peninsula to connect two new offshore windfarms - North Falls and Five Estuaries - to the electricity network.
Liam Walker, project director for East Anglia GREEN, said: "This reinforcement between Norwich and Tilbury is essential to carry more clean energy to homes and businesses across the UK, and to help the country reach net zero by 2050.
"We hope local residents will be able to join us and hear more about what we are proposing and give us their feedback on our plans."
The consultation runs for eight weeks, with an opportunity to comment on the proposals before the National Grid submits a planning application to the Planning Inspectorate in late 2024.
