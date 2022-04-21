Sudbury man fined for kicking hedgehog
A man has been fined after being filmed kicking a hedgehog several times.
Footage of David Herring, 53, of Manor Road, Sudbury, in Suffolk, kicking the animal several times in November last year, was sent to the RSPCA.
The RSPCA said the hedgehog was kicked with "considerable force", causing "pain and fear", with Herring showing a "clear disregard for a wild animal".
At Colchester Magistrates' Court he admitted causing unnecessary suffering and was fined £277.
Herring was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
Images caught on camera showed him moving the hedgehog from a doorway and kicking it several times out of a driveway of a property in Sudbury.
'Thought it was a rat'
Speaking after the case on 6 April, RSPCA inspector Caroline Richardson, said: "Having reviewed video footage it was clear the hedgehog was kicked with considerable force.
"The final kick can clearly be heard on the camera footage. The hedgehog rolls at speed several metres, out of sight.
"An expert vet who examined the footage said the hedgehog would have suffered unnecessarily during this time and the suffering would have extended beyond the time of the kicking if an injury was caused. [The vet] believed the suffering caused was due to pain and fear.
"This was an incident which showed a clear disregard for a wild animal," she added.
In mitigation, the court heard Herring was of previous good character, that he had had a heart attack within the last year and had been under stress.
His legal team said Herring had initially thought the hedgehog was a rat.
