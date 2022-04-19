Vandalised memorial to Ipswich Town legend is cleaned up

Connor Bennett/BBC
Black marks and stonework damage have appeared on the Kevin Beattie statue near Ipswich Town's ground

A statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie has had to be professionally cleaned after black scuff marks appeared on the stone plinth.

The damage, discovered over the Easter weekend, included chips to the stonework of the Portman Road memorial.

Fans raised money for the bronze statue, which was unveiled in December, after Mr Beattie's death in 2018.

Ipswich Borough Council said it would be exploring measures to prevent any future damage.

Ipswich Borough Council
The memorial to Kevin Beattie has now been cleaned of the black marks

Creator Sean Hedges-Quinn said at the time: "It's just tremendous disappointment for the thousands of people who made it happen. It's an insult to everybody who donated. It's heart-breaking."

Mr Beattie, voted Ipswich's greatest player by fans, died from a heart attack in September 2018, aged 64.

Getty Images
Kevin Beattie was a key player for Ipswich during their most successful era to date
Stuart Howells/BBC
Hundreds of fans turned out in force to see the unveiling of the bronze statue in December

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics