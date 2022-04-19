Vandalised memorial to Ipswich Town legend is cleaned up
A statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie has had to be professionally cleaned after black scuff marks appeared on the stone plinth.
The damage, discovered over the Easter weekend, included chips to the stonework of the Portman Road memorial.
Fans raised money for the bronze statue, which was unveiled in December, after Mr Beattie's death in 2018.
Ipswich Borough Council said it would be exploring measures to prevent any future damage.
Creator Sean Hedges-Quinn said at the time: "It's just tremendous disappointment for the thousands of people who made it happen. It's an insult to everybody who donated. It's heart-breaking."
Mr Beattie, voted Ipswich's greatest player by fans, died from a heart attack in September 2018, aged 64.
