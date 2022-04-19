Dead whale discovered washed up on Bawdsey beach
A dead whale has been found washed up on a beach on the East coast.
The unidentified mammal is thought to be about six to eight metres (26ft) in length and was found on Bawdsey beach in Suffolk on Monday morning, HM Coastguard said.
A team at the UK Cetaceans Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP) had been informed, a spokeswoman said.
The programme investigates whale, dolphin and porpoise strandings on behalf of the government.
The coastguard spokeswoman added: "Shingle Street Coastguard Rescue Team was sent, the relevant documentation was completed and Receiver of Wreck was informed."
She also confirmed the death of another mammal along the Suffolk coast.
"HM Coastguard received a report that a porpoise had washed up on the beach at Shotley," she said.
"Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to record details for the Natural History Museum, and details were sent to Receiver of Wreck."
