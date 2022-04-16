Felixstowe Museum's 1980s exhibition proves poplar with all generations
- Published
A museum celebrating its 40th anniversary said it had been surprised at the level of interest in its 1980s exhibition shown by younger people.
Felixstowe Museum in Suffolk has gathered a plethora of memorabilia reflective of the era.
The exhibits include a Sinclair C5 battery-powered vehicle, shell suits, leg warmers and 1980s album covers.
The curator added many people were visiting with their children and grandchildren.
Curator Andy Calver said the music of the decade was probably what had been passed down between the generations.
Mr Calver said: "We've actually got a 24-hour soundtrack, 24 hours of uninterrupted music here if you can stay overnight, for those 24-hour party people who want to come along."
Local people donated the majority of the exhibition items, including clothing and posters of the big movies of the decade, such as Madonna's Desperately Seeking Susan, Fame and Flashdance.
"We got donations of several carrier bags of Cosmopolitan magazine and it's enabled us to decorate, wallpaper a whole space," said Mr Calver.
"We're a museum about people, so we want people to reminisce, think and remember, and an exhibition like this is just bringing those memories flooding back for people.
"It''s a decade that people sort of take the Mickey out of... the music, even the fashion was sort of iconic.
"People say 'oh if you remember the 60s you weren't there', but the 80s has sparked so many memories for people."