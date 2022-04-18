BBC Detectorists' Suffolk village hall sale 'beyond expectations'
- Published
The organisers of an auction of items from a building used in the BBC TV series Detectorists are "exceptionally pleased" with the sale results.
The drama was set in Essex but shot mostly in Suffolk, including at a community hall in Framlingham.
The auction raised funds towards a new community hall, replacing St Michael's Rooms, which featured as Danebury Metal Detectorist Club (DMDC) in the show.
Lots, including "Sheila's tea urn" and "Terry's lecterns", raised £9,400.
The tea urn sold for £170, while 10 pieces of Victorian wooden panelling, framed and with a certificate from Crook, sold for "an average of £190 each".
Detectorists stars Crook's character Andy and Toby Jones's Lance as they try to balance their metal detecting hobby with their often problematic personal lives.
Crook also wrote and directed the BBC Four show, which won two Baftas and a Rose d'Or award.
A new hall will replace the now-demolished St Michael's Rooms.
John Brassey, from the Castle Community Rooms' fundraising group, said: "It will cost £1.2m and we were £200,000 short of the total needed in January."
However, the "beyond expectations" auction result and other donations means they have raised £40,000 since then.
Bidding attracted interest from abroad, with a couple from the United States securing one of two tours of Framlingham, which is also musician Ed Sheeran's hometown.
The two tours sold for £920 in total.
"We were also very, very pleased with the response from the Detectorists fan group, who gave us all sorts of stuff for the auction," said Mr Brassey.
Metal detecting magazine The Searcher donated an artwork by Crook, given in thanks for its help researching the series.
This reached £1,800, while a Searcher copy featuring the TV star on its cover and signed by him sold for £250.
Mr Brassey said: "We've still got a way to go to meet our target - but we're exceptionally pleased with the result."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk