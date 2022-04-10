Suffolk Mind: BBC presenter walks 100 miles for mental health charity
- Published
A BBC radio presenter is completing his 100 miles (161km) in 100 days challenge for a mental health charity.
BBC Radio Suffolk's Wayne Bavin has undertaken the task for Suffolk Mind with his West Highland terrier Molly.
The mid-morning show presenter invited people and their pets to join him on the final stretch along Ipswich Waterfront.
Mr Bavin said the challenge was "really important" because "getting fresh air is really good for our mental health".
He started his challenge with a mile on Felixstowe prom on New Year's Day.
"We all know how tough things have been," he said.
"I think we all bottle our emotions up and we don't like to tell people how we are feeling.
"So it's really important to get exercise and fresh air."
Suffolk Mind community fundraiser, Lizzy Tuthill, said: "More than half of us in Suffolk are not meeting our emotional needs, so I'd encourage everyone to get up, get moving and get enjoying our beautiful county.
"Anyone can start the challenge at any time and do a mile a day for 100 days, so starting at Easter will take you through to the middle of summer with long days and warm evenings to enjoy."
Mr Bavin added: "This has been a fantastic experience - Molly and I have walked through all the elements, from Saharan sandstorms to spontaneous blizzards of snow. And we've absolutely loved it."
