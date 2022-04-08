Elections 2022: Ipswich voters poised to head to the polls
Voters will head to the polls to elect councillors in Ipswich on 5 May.
Ipswich Borough Council elects its members in thirds, meaning 16 of its 48 seats are up for grabs, one in each ward.
An additional seat will be contested in St John's ward after Labour councillor Shelly Darwin resigned from her role in January.
No other local councils in Suffolk are holding elections this time.
Ipswich Borough Council is currently Labour held.
Labour is defending 12 seats and is going into the election with a majority of 15, so it cannot lose control. The party lost six seats in the 2021 local elections.
The Conservatives are defending four seats and the Liberal Democrats currently hold one of the seats up for election.
Ipswich Borough Council is responsible for services including bin collections, planning and parks.
Voters have started to receive polling cards through the post, with the polls open from 07:00 to 22:00 BST on 5 May.
A full list of candidates is available here.
