East Suffolk Council sells former offices in Melton to developer
- Published
A council has sold its former offices that have been vacant for six years to a developer for housing.
East Suffolk Council vacated the site on Melton Hill in Melton when it moved to nearby Riduna Park.
It has sold 3.23-acre (1.3-hectare) plot to Essex building firm Rose.
Craig Rivett, the council's Conservative deputy leader, said he was "delighted" with the sale and he looked forward to seeing the site used for housing to help "meet local needs".
The site was initially sold in 2016, but the sale fell through, and the council restarted the process of marketing its former offices last July, following the end of a contract with the site's original developer.
There were plans for 100 homes shaped like "cheese wedges" to be built on the site that were approved in 2019 despite objections, but later fell through.
Steven Rose, managing director of Rose, which is based in Manningtree and recently built 33 homes at Queens Drive in Woodbridge, said they were "delighted" to be building in the area again.
"Our aim is to provide a development that will be worthy of its setting and location and become a welcome addition to the local landscape," he said.
"We will be working up plans and looking to engage with the local community very soon," he said.
Rose said the King's View development would comprise of a mixture of apartments and houses.
The council said it expected "any planning application of such scale to include provision for at least 33% affordable housing".
