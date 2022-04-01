Suffolk: Surge of long Covid cases expected
A surge of more than 17,000 new long Covid cases is expected to hit Suffolk, according to the latest data.
The county council said the figure was based on "the Omicron surge around Christmas time", and the estimated 12-week lag between having a positive test and having a long Covid diagnosis.
The estimated 17,185 cases cover the period 1 March to 15 May.
The council said an NHS specialist long Covid service was available to support patients.
Modelling data prepared for the council's Health Scrutiny Committee indicated that up to 1 March there were 12,685 cases of long Covid in Suffolk, but for the 10 weeks between the beginning of March and the middle of May, more than 17,000 further cases could be expected.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a report to the council stated: "These high, and increasing, numbers follow the case rate trend we saw in December - remember there is a 12-week lag from Covid diagnosis to long Covid diagnosis, which is defined here as symptoms continuing after 12 weeks."
It added that the Suffolk and North East Essex Long Covid-19 Assessment Service would be available to "signpost [patients] to relevant onward services if clinically required that might include, but is not limited to, chronic fatigue services, allied health professionals service, speech and language therapy, dietetic services, social prescribing resources, self-management support, wellbeing services including vocational support".
"The service will provide follow up to patients at 12 weeks and six months to measure outcomes."
