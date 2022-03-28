Parkrun: Kesgrave man's last event before dog rule change 'emotional'
A runner has said taking part in the final Parkrun where dogs tied to runners with waist harnesses were allowed was "emotional".
The organisation behind the free weekly 5km (3.1-mile) running events is changing the rules from 2 April.
It says dogs can continue to take part on short leads.
Kevin Ward, who runs at Kesgrave in Suffolk, said Saturday's was his and his dog Wilson's final Parkrun as he does not think short leads are safer.
He is planning to set up an alternative event called Barkrun that will take place in Kesgrave and Ipswich.
Mr Ward said of his last Parkrun: "It was good, bit emotional and we had a few extra dogs, some travelling a fair way. Wilson loved it."
He said people had travelled from Essex and Cambridgeshire to join in the "dog special".
"Thanks to the local core team for making our final time running Parkrun so nice and how it was great to register our first run with Barklife, which is the new free system to track our Saturday 5k times, including our Barkruns when they start," Mr Ward added.
During the second half of Saturday's run, he allowed Rehya, whose family are part of the local running club, to take Wilson.
Parkrun has said the reason for the change was that more than "10% of incidents" involved dogs.
It said evidence showed when participants used waist harnesses, there was an "increased risk of serious incidents, particularly trips and falls, compared to when using handheld leads".
Parkrun said it "absolutely" did still welcome those who wished to participate with a dog, where local risk assessments and landowners allow, but it "had to ensure we do so in a way that is safe for everyone".