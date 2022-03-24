Pilot dies in light aircraft crash at Beccles Airfield
A pilot has died after a light aircraft crashed at an airfield, police have said.
The incident happened at about 14:00 GMT at Beccles Airfield in north Suffolk.
Police said the plane was attempting to land at the time, and no-one else was on board.
An area of the airfield has been cordoned off while officers deal with the incident, and the Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.
Emergency services including seven crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene.
