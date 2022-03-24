Light aircraft crashes at Beccles Airfield

A light aircraft is understood to have crashed at the north Suffolk airfield

A light aircraft has reportedly crashed at an airfield, police have said.

The incident happened at about 14:00 GMT at Beccles Airfield in north Suffolk.

Police confirmed they were called "after reports of a light aircraft crash" at the airfield, but there are no details of any injuries as yet.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had sent seven crews from across the county to the "aircraft incident".

