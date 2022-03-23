Stradishall man charged after axe attack at Clare pub
- Published
A man has appeared at court charged with attempted murder after another man was attacked with an axe at a pub.
Suffolk Police was called to the Bell Hotel in Clare, near Haverhill, at 20:15 GMT on Saturday.
The force said a man aged in his 30s remained at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with a serious head injury, but was in a stable condition.
Ipswich magistrates remanded David Perry, 39, in custody to appear at the town's crown court on 20 April.
The defendant, of St Margarets Place in Stradishall, Suffolk, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
He was not asked to enter any pleas.
