Suffolk bird flu: 82,400 ducks to be culled after outbreak
- Published
More than 82,000 ducks are to be culled amid an outbreak of bird flu, Suffolk Trading Standards said.
The H5N1 strain was found at the Gressingham Foods site at Debach, near Woodbridge, over the weekend.
The company's Redgrave site was affected earlier this month, and 35,000 ducks had to be culled there.
The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has urged poultry keepers in Suffolk to "step up their efforts" as the UK faces its "largest outbreak".
Sasha Watson, from Trading Standards, described the latest case - the fifth in the county in a month - as a "very big outbreak".
She said the 82,400 ducks would be culled over the next few days.
Gressingham Foods said: "Over the weekend unfortunately a Green Label duck farm was confirmed as having Highly pathogenic Avian influenza H5N1.
"Since the weekend the farm has taken every precaution and there has been no movement of birds or other material off the premises. The farm is now under Animal and Plant Health Agency control.
"The welfare of our birds is an absolute priority, and we work to the highest standards in hygiene, bio-security and animal welfare across all our farms."
A 3km (2 mile) protection zone has been set up around the Debach, Clopton, Bredfield and Burgh area.
People living in the area would be spoken to by Trading Standards, said Ms Watson.
A 10km (6 mile) surveillance zone has also been set up, which goes from the edge of Ipswich, up to Earl Soham and across to Rendlesham.
The latest outbreak follows a case near Market Weston on 12 March.
There were also two cases near Redgrave on 1 and 11 March and another near Elmswell on 26 February.
The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the UK faced the "largest outbreak in history" with more than 100 cases since the start of November.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk