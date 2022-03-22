Corrie Mckeague inquest concludes he died after going into bin
RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, died after climbing into a commercial waste bin, an inquest concluded.
The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016.
He was last seen on CCTV going into a bin loading area but his body has never been found despite extensive searches.
Inquest jurors in Ipswich concluded he died after climbing into the bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry.
In a narrative conclusion they said Mr Mckeague died at about 04:20 BST in Bury St Edmunds as a result of "compression asphyxia in association with multiple injuries".
They said Mr Mckeague's "death was contributed to by impaired judgment due to alcohol consumption".
The jurors, who had heard two weeks of evidence at Suffolk Coroner's Court, said there were "ineffective bin locks" and an "ineffective search of the bin" before it was tipped.
During the inquest, it was heard Mr Mckeague, who was stationed at RAF Honington, had slept in a bin before.
He had also slept under bin bags on a previous night out, using them "like a blanket", and was a "heavy sleeper" when drunk, the hearing was told.
Mr Mckeague had been described as being "significantly under the influence of alcohol" on the night he went missing.
