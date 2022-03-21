Suffolk has fifth bird flu outbreak within a month
The fifth case of bird flu in Suffolk within a month has been confirmed, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
It said the H5N1 strain was found at premises near Woodbridge.
A Defra map shows a 3km (2 mile) protection zone around the Debach, Clopton, Bredfield and Burgh area.
The latest outbreak follows a case near Market Weston on 12 March, two cases near Redgrave on 1 and 11 March and another near Elmswell on 26 February.
Defra said all of the birds on the infected premises would be humanely culled.
A 10km (6 mile) surveillance zone has also been set up, which goes from the edge of Ipswich, up to Earl Soham and across to Rendlesham.
Defra said there were 86 confirmed cases of H5N1 in England.
