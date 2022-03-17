Mendlesham: Police called to hang glider incident
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident involving a hang glider at an airfield.
Suffolk Police said it was called by the ambulance service at just before 14:10 GMT to Mendlesham airstrip, near Stowmarket in Suffolk.
A man was in need of urgent medical attention, a statement added.
It is understood the incident is ongoing. No further details are available at this time, police said.
