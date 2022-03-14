BBC News

Drink-driving suspect was looking for Donald Trump at RAF Mildenhall

The former president was not where the driver hoped he would be

A suspected drink-driver has been caught after he turned up at the gates of a US airbase in Suffolk looking for Donald Trump, police said.

The man arrived at RAF Mildenhall on Monday morning, in the hope of finding the former US president there.

Suffolk Police said they assisted Ministry of Defence police who arrested the man. He was found to be over the legal alcohol limit.

"Wrong country," wrote officers, reporting the incident on Twitter.

Donald Trump has indeed visited the American airbase, but that was back in 2019 when Air Force One landed at Mildenhall to refuel before flying on to Vietnam.

The ex-president now lives in Florida.

