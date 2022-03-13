Second bird flu outbreak in Suffolk in 24 hours
A second outbreak of bird flu has been detected in Suffolk in 24 hours.
The H5N1 strain was found at premises near Thelentham, on the border with Norfolk, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
The latest outbreak - the tenth in East Anglia - follows a discovery at premises near Redgrave.
A Defra map showed four avian influenza control areas were in force in the region, where bird owners must take extra measures to limit contagion.
Each includes a 3km (2 mile) protection zone and 10km (6 mile) surveillance zone around the premises where the virus has been detected.
In addition, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) requiring all owners - including those with backyard chickens - to keep their flocks indoors, applies across the UK.
About 35,000 ducks had to be culled at a Gressingham Foods site less than 3km (2 miles) away from the latest case after an outbreak earlier this month.
Other businesses affected include Banham Zoo, which had to close its bird walkthrough areas to visitors because it lies in the surveillance zone.
The H5N1 influenza virus is highly contagious and spreads easily within poultry flocks.
On its website Defra said: "The UK is tackling its largest ever outbreak of bird flu with nearly 100 cases confirmed across the country since the start of November."
