Ipswich Town submits plans for big screen and new dug-outs
- Published
Ipswich Town has submitted a planning application including a new big screen and advertising boards, to bring it "up to the standard required by Premier League clubs".
Ipswich's plans for its Portman Road stadium have been submitted to the town's council.
The application said Portman Road had been the home ground of the club since 1884 but little had been done to improve it in the past 15 to 20 years.
Dug-out improvements are also planned.
The application by the club, which is currently in League One, states that "improvements to the existing dug-outs are long overdue".
"The improvements are aimed at dramatically improving the facilities for players and staff of the club, and those of visiting teams.
"The aim of the proposals is to bring the current arrangement up to the standard required by Premier League clubs, the clear aspiration of the club owners being to take the club back to the top tier of English football."
As well as installing a big screen in the south-east corner of the ground, the plans include the removal of the existing concrete quadrant terracing and concessions.
Cuts made through the edges of the stands will be retained by new reinforced walls, providing support for the structure and safety for the supporters.
The plans state: "The new access provides a minimum of 4.5m (15ft) access width onto the pitch for large vehicles, in the first instance to facilitate the replacement of the pitch next season, and then later to help support the stadium's use as a concert venue in future close-seasons."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk