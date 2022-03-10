Ipswich half marathon confirmed for September 2022
A half marathon will return to a town in September for the first time in three years after being cancelled during the Covid pandemic.
The event in Ipswich will start at the football stadium in Portman Road.
The half marathon replaces the Great East Run which was axed earlier this year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
New organiser Run For All said it was "thrilled" to announce the return of the race.
The event is being held in partnership with Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council.
County councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health, said: "We are delighted that the Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon will be returning this year and look forward to working with Run For All as a supporting partner to make it one of the highlights of the Suffolk calendar."
Mike Tomlinson, chief executive of Run For All, said he hoped to inspire people to take part regardless of age or ability.
"It's an honour to be part of this incredible community event," he added.