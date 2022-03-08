Teen who shot Kesgrave boy in the face has sentence reduced
- Published
A teenager who shot a boy in the face with a shotgun has had his sentence for attempted murder reduced by six years.
Jacob Talbot-Lummis, 16, wounded his victim, who was aged 15 at the time, as he was leaving home for school in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on 7 September 2020.
Talbot-Lummis was sentenced to 24 years in custody and five years on extended licence at Ipswich Crown Court.
The Court of Appeal reduced the sentence to 18 years in custody with an extended five years on licence.
It was heard during the trial in June that Talbot-Lummis shot his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from less than 5ft (1.5m) away.
The boy was left partially paralysed.
At the Court of Appeal in London, Talbot-Lummis appeared via video link to challenge the length of his sentence.
His barrister Diana Ellis QC said the sentence was "manifestly excessive".
She argued the sentencing judge had failed to properly consider the amount of mitigation the teenager had, including his age, "dysfunctional" upbringing and the bullying he claimed to have faced from his victim.
During the original sentencing, Judge Martyn Levett said he did not accept "there was bullying of the scale or the degree suggested".
The three senior judges at the Court of Appeal said Judge Levett was "in the best position to assess the evidence".
However, they said he did not address "the full effect of the bullying, whatever its level, may have been on the appellant".
They said there was evidence that Talbot-Lummis had suffered from mental health difficulties and the sentencing judge should have taken Talbot-Lummis's youth more into account.
Allowing the appeal, the senior judges also reduced a sentence for possession of a gun with intent to endanger life from 12 years to nine years, which was being served at the same time as the attempted murder sentence.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk