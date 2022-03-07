BBC News

Ipswich house fire: Men arrested in cannabis growth probe

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of growing cannabis after a roof fire spread to neighbouring properties.

Firefighters were called to Nacton Road, Ipswich, at 17:05 GMT on Saturday, with a number of people treated at the scene.

Suffolk Police said several animals were removed from the first-floor flat and taken to a place of safety.

A man in his 40s was arrested on Saturday, and a man in his 50s on Sunday.

Both were questioned on suspicion of being concerned in the cultivation of cannabis and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A joint investigation by police and the fire service was continuing, and a cordon remained in place at the semi-detached properties on the arterial road.

Nacton Road was closed between Ransome Road and Norman Crescent and was expected to reopen by Monday evening.

