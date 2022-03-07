Ipswich house fire: Men arrested in cannabis growth probe
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of growing cannabis after a roof fire spread to neighbouring properties.
Firefighters were called to Nacton Road, Ipswich, at 17:05 GMT on Saturday, with a number of people treated at the scene.
Suffolk Police said several animals were removed from the first-floor flat and taken to a place of safety.
A man in his 40s was arrested on Saturday, and a man in his 50s on Sunday.
Both were questioned on suspicion of being concerned in the cultivation of cannabis and released under investigation pending further inquiries.
A joint investigation by police and the fire service was continuing, and a cordon remained in place at the semi-detached properties on the arterial road.
Nacton Road was closed between Ransome Road and Norman Crescent and was expected to reopen by Monday evening.
