Two F-15 jets from RAF Lakenheath make emergency landings
- Published
Two F-15 jets had to make emergency landings in Norfolk, the United States Air Force has confirmed.
The fighter planes, from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, made safe landings on Monday, according to the airbase.
A spokesman said "hydraulic issues" caused the emergency landings and that "both aircraft landed safely with aircrew on-board unharmed".
In November an F-15 taking part in a flypast tribute was forced to declare an emergency during the event.
Hydraulic issues were said to be responsible then, with the US base adding, "a standard concern for an almost four-decade old plane".
The Suffolk based 48th Fighter Wing was flying a "missing man" formation in honour of US pilot Lt Col William Olson and RAF veteran David Bullock, at the November ceremony.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk