Suffolk County Council to end contract with Russian-owned Gazprom
A council plans to stop using gas from Russian company Gazprom as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Suffolk County Council said it would break away from its £10m contract with the state-owned energy supplier, held by its wholly owned company Vertas.
Gazprom is among several Russian companies subject to sanctions by the UK government.
Council leader Matthew Hicks said the authority was "actively pursuing" the end of the contract.
The deal was negotiated in 2019, commenced in 2020 and is due to run until 2023, the Local Democracy Report Service said.
It resulted in Gazprom supplying gas to several schools and offices in the county.
Conservative Mr Hicks said: "When Vladimir Putin made the immoral and utterly reprehensible decision to invade Ukraine, I instructed officers last week to review our contract with Russian-owned energy company Gazprom.
"I can confirm that we have decided to invoke our options to break away from the contract, ending our connection with Gazprom."
He added it was "a part we can play in helping to bring to an end this act of aggression on a free and peaceful nation and its innocent people".
Andrew Stringer, leader of the opposition Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent group, said: "I welcome our council's reconsideration of our funding of Gazprom."
On Monday, Shell announced it would end all of its joint ventures with Gazprom following the invasion of Ukraine.