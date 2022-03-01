Ukraine: Baltacha says Russian president is a 'war criminal'
- Published
A former Ipswich Town footballer and Ukrainian national has called Vladimir Putin a war criminal after the Russian invasion of his country.
Sergei Baltacha is from Mariupol in south Ukraine near the Russian border.
The former defender, who played for the Blues between 1988 and 1990, said he was proud of ordinary Ukrainians taking up arms to defend the country.
"It's awful, sorry if I get emotional, but sitting and watching this every day is unbelievable," he said.
Baltacha was speaking six days after the invasion of Ukraine was ordered by the Russian president.
The former footballer also played for St Johnstone and Inverness Caledonian Thistle and is the father of tennis star Elena Baltacha who died in 2014, having set up a tennis academy in Ipswich.
"Watching these pictures [on TV] is unbelievable. You can't believe its happening now," said the footballer, who lives in London.
"Firstly I want to say thank you for all your support guys. It's a crime war [war crime], Putin is criminal.
"I'm really proud of all Ukraine people back there and with your help we will be achieving something as quick as possible."
Baltacha, who was a Soviet international in the days when Ukraine was part of the USSR, said he had been taking calls from people in Ukraine.
He said they were aware of the involvement of the west and its support for the Ukrainian government.
"Yes, they know definitely because I calling every day; a hundred people calling; they know that you are supporting and they very much appreciate," he said.
"They know they are fighting for somebody else as well. And they think it is vital, vital."
Baltacha, who said he had been in daily contact with his brother in Ukraine, said ordinary people were preparing to defend themselves.
"They say they will be fight, fight and fight. Woman, man who has never had experience of military taking gun, outside of house waiting for this," he said.
"It's unbelievable spirit in Ukraine and I'm very much proud of this."
Mr Baltacha, who came to Ipswich as a youngster from Dynamo Kiev and now coaches at Charlton Athletic, said the Russian president "did not expect this kind of spirit" from his fellow countrymen and women.
"He [Putin] thought it would be like six hours, seven hours journey for them. Now it's been one week already and I'm sure we will fight and fight again," he said.
He said sanctions, including those from the world of sport, were helpful.
"Yes, it's the right thing. Like most sanctions will be a big help, but you know this war is not against Russian people, what we are doing," he said.
"It is against Kremlin and Putin. I have a lot of Russian friends who is here, who is in Ukraine, they call us and say listen, we are really ashamed, we are embarrassed what is happening.
"But this war is Putin war and Kremlin war."
All Russian football teams, at both club and country level, have been suspended from international competition.
The Winter Paralympics is due to start on Friday and the International Paralympic Committee will meet tomorrow to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
