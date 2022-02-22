Pakefield: Demolition starts on cliff-edge properties
- Published
Demolition work has started on the first of four properties on a cliff edge that were deemed unsafe due to coastal erosion.
East Suffolk Council said Pakefield had been subject to "unprecedented rates of coastal erosion" since 2019 and recent storms had caused "significant damage".
It said it had been providing advice and support to the owners of the four properties at the cliff edge.
Demolition began on the first of those, holiday cottage The Rosary, earlier.
Posting a picture of the cottage with a white flag flying at the very edge above the clifftop, its owners wrote on Facebook: "Demolition of The Rosary begins today, the white surrender flag says it all.
"A very sad day for many people.
"Thank you Rosary for all the wonderful memories you created; we did everything we could to try and save you."
The council said the owners were warned of the potential risk after there were concerns during the winter of 2019-2020 about "more extreme periods of winter weather predicted".
It said despite less harsh winters that year and the following, the risk remained and "emergency measures were put in place to buy some time".
Jacky Campling, whose family inherited one of the threatened cottages when her parents passed away, had not yet agreed to its demolition.
Her home could not be insured because it was built near a cliff, she said.
"My dad always said there was a chance, of course, that it could fall over the edge, but he'd say, 'Hopefully not in our lifetime'."
Mrs Campling said her family had hoped that suggested schemes for securing the cliff could be put in place, but owners were now being asked to make a decision about demolition.
"The council has said they will support us with those costs, but it's a bitter pill to swallow," she said.
"If we'd agreed to demolish in 2019, we wouldn't have been able to spend time here last year, between lockdowns.
"I know we have to decide, but I don't know how to do this."
Coastal erosion stories from Norfolk:
The council said matters had been made worse as "the recent period of extreme weather brought by storms Arwen and Barra [in December] caused significant damage to the cliffs in front of four properties seaward of Arbor Lane".
A spokeswoman said: "This latest period of cliff erosion has meant that those four properties are now at the cliff edge and demolition is advisable.
"Demolition of one property began today and East Suffolk Council continues to provide advice and support to property owners to make sure that they have access to information and grants to help them with the costs of demolition."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk