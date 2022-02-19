Storm Eunice: Woman hit by tree in Ipswich rescued by bystanders
A man who was the first on the scene when a tree fell on a woman said it was a "community" effort to rescue her.
The woman was hit by the tree as it fell outside the Elim Pentacostal Church at the top end of Portman Road, Ipswich, during Storm Eunice on Friday.
Scott Norman said the woman was "pinned but awake and conscious".
"She was an absolute trouper, bless her, chatting to me and I promised to get her a cup of tea when we got her out of there," he said.
Mr Norman aid he was going home from the gym when he heard "an almighty crash" and saw the woman stuck under the tree.
"Adrenaline kicked in, I used to drive private ambulances, so my first thought was that there was someone in trouble, get in there," he said.
"Initially I was more worried about her but then seeing the wind and the other tree, and the debris that was on the roof above us, we were right in the danger zone so it was nerve-wracking."
Mr Norman said there was no space to walk with a stretcher to get to the woman, but people formed a "daisy chain" to help her.
"She was out within 10 minutes of the incident," he said.
"The paramedics got there quick, the police were there, the whole community jumped in."
Mr Norman said he had heard "she was doing OK".
Suffolk Police said the woman was treated by the East of England Ambulance Service.
The force said she was OK, but she was "lucky".
