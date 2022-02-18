Suffolk declares major incident as Storm Eunice hits
- Published
Suffolk has declared a major incident due to "the danger to life" as the county is hit by Storm Eunice.
Parts of the county are under a red weather warning from the Met Office, with the rest being on amber warning.
The Suffolk Resilience Forum, including councils, health bodies, utility companies and the emergency services, made the decision on Friday morning.
"We are facing a significant risk of disruption and danger to life," the group said.
A major incident is called when the situation is believed to be beyond "business-as-usual" operations and when there is the heightened risk of serious harm, damage, disruption or threat to human life or welfare.
Gusts of up to 80mph are forecast to hit the county between 10:00 and 15:00 GMT.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue's chief fire officer Jon Lacey is chairing the coordination group for the forum.
Mr Lacey said: "We are facing a significant risk of disruption and danger to life with the force of Storm Eunice.
"It is therefore right that we respond in a fully coordinated way with all blue light and multi-agency partners.
"I ask everyone to avoid any unnecessary travel and keep up to date on the latest advice being given by public bodies."
More than 100 schools across Suffolk have been closed as well as libraries and some other public sector services.
People have been asked to prepare for potential losses of power by fully charging mobile phones and having torches to hand.