Service held for baby found at Needham Market recycling centre
A service has been held for a newborn baby girl found at a recycling centre, nearly two years after her death.
Baby S, as she became known, was thought to have been less than 48 hours old when she was found by staff at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May 2020.
The burial service was held in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich.
Police appealed for people with information to come forward to "give this little girl her proper name".
Speaking after the funeral at Millennium Cemetery, Det Insp Karl Nightingale said: "We have always kept an open mind of what led to her being placed into a bin.
"Time has moved on, but we remain unclear about this little girl's story.
"After nearly two years, people's lives have changed. Very few may know the truth about this girl's story.
"Now is the time to come forward and share with us details of her short life and give this little baby girl her proper name."
He said officers remained concerned about the psychological impact the birth and loss of the baby may continue to have on the girl's mother.
Representatives from the Sackers facility and Suffolk Police attended the service.
David Dodds, chief executive at Sackers, said there were "not many days go past [that] it's not mentioned in the business".
Following the service he said he felt "humbled" adding he felt it was "important that we [Sackers] paid our last respects to such a tragic event."
It is believed the baby was in one of two bin lorries which picked up commercial waste from 52 locations mainly in and around Ipswich on the day she was found.
Forensic tests of items at the recycling centre were unable to identify the girl's parents.
Post-mortem tests failed to find a cause of death.