BBC News

Large fire destroys Monks Eleigh barn

Published
Image source, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
The barn and its contents were completely destroyed in the blaze

Firefighters took more than 16 hours to extinguish a blaze that completely destroyed a barn.

Crews were called to the blaze at a farm on Highlands Road in Monks Eleigh, near Sudbury, Suffolk, at about 16:35 GMT on Friday.

At the height of the fire, 19 crews from across the county were called out.

People using a nearby road were advised to take extra care because of the amount of smoke, and crews remained at the scene overnight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was out by about 09:00 on Saturday.

Image source, Suffolk Fire and Rescue
Image caption,
The fire service was called on Friday afternoon
Image source, Suffolk Fire and Rescue
Image caption,
Drivers were warned to take extra care because of the smoke billowing across a nearby road

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics