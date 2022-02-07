Fire at Ipswich Town Football Club training ground destroys marquee
Part of Ipswich Town Football Club's training facilities has been destroyed by fire.
The League One club said the blaze started at its Playford Road training ground on Sunday morning.
No-one was injured but a marquee used for "player activation and fitness sessions" was destroyed, it said in a statement.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, which is investigating the cause of the damage, has been asked for comment.
On its website, Ipswich said: "The club takes great pride in its local community and we see ourselves as one of the many organisations leading on that front.
"We would therefore be extremely disappointed should it be discovered that the damage caused was intentional."
