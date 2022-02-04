Girl, 10, critically injured after parked car hit in Ipswich
- Published
A 10-year-old girl has been critically injured after a parked car she was in was hit by a BMW that failed to stop for police.
The girl was in a Daihatsu Sirion with her parents and sibling in Burlington Road, Ipswich, when it was struck at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with head injuries.
Suffolk Police said the driver of the black BMW 116i ran off in the direction of Civic Drive.
Officers had tried to stop the car in nearby London Road, but the driver failed to do so and collided with the other car a short time later.
The rest of the girl's family were taken to hospital to be checked over.
The man who fled was described as black, in his 20s, about 5ft 2in (160cm) tall, and was wearing a long, black padded coat with a white emoji design on the hood.
Police said they were concerned for his welfare and they also appealed for dashcam or phone footage.