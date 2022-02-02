Suffolk leader says there are no plans for a mayor
- Published
The leader of Suffolk County Council said there was no plan for a new mayor.
As part of the government's Levelling Up strategy, unveiled by Michael Gove, councils would be given more powers and there would be more regional mayors.
The government said Suffolk would be one of nine areas to be invited to negotiate a county deal and a mayor if they wanted one.
The county council's Conservative leader Matthew Hicks said having a mayor was "not on our agenda".
Mr Hicks said the authority applied to be one of the nine county deal areas but on the "current governance model", which does not include a mayor, and he said that had been accepted.
"We weren't looking for a mayor, it's not on our agenda, it's not something Suffolk has put forward," he said.
Mr Hicks said it was a "huge achievement" that Suffolk had been chosen as one of the nine areas and it was a "massive opportunity".
According to the Levelling Up White Paper, there is a plan to create more regional mayors, similar to existing posts held by people including Labour's Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester, or the Conservatives' Andy Street in the West Midlands and Ben Houchen in Tees Valley.
The strategy said every part of England would have access to "London-style" powers and a mayor if they wanted it, with the expectation that they would be able to target spending more effectively.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it would invite the first nine areas to agree new county deals and seek to agree further mayoral combined authority (MCA) deals, extending devolution across England.
The other eight areas identified were:
- Cornwall
- Derbyshire and Derby
- Devon, Plymouth and Torbay
- Durham
- Hull and East Yorkshire
- Leicestershire
- Norfolk
- Nottinghamshire and Nottingham
Previous plans to devolve powers to Norfolk and Suffolk with a mayor were scrapped by the government in 2016.
