Haverhill: Teenagers injured after falling through roof
- Published
Two teenagers are in hospital after falling through the roof of a building.
Suffolk Police were called out on Sunday at about 19:20 GMT to the High Street in Haverhill, Suffolk, after reports of several people on a roof.
Two teenage boys suffered injuries after falling through the roof of one of the buildings and were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.
One boy has a broken collarbone and the other a possible head and arm fracture, police said.
Officers told the BBC it regularly has to deal with teenagers on rooves at the site of a former factory.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.