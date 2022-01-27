Face masks: What do Bury St Edmunds shoppers and retailers think?
It is no longer a legal requirement to wear face coverings in many indoor places in England. Despite the relaxation in rules, some retailers and rail firms still recommend customers wear a mask. How do shoppers and traders in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, feel about the changes?
'The virus hasn't gone anywhere'
The threat of the Omicron variant has plateaued, according to official data, and Covid infection rates are far lower than the peak of this time last year.
It meant the stricter rules of Plan B introduced in December were no longer needed, said Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who added the country had to "learn to live with Covid".
But for Giles Henderson, owner of Hendo's Fish & Chips, the end of mask wearing was a concern.
"The virus hasn't gone anywhere. It's still prevalent and if anybody catches it they've still got to stay at home and isolate," he said.
"For a business owner, I don't have many staff. If one of them is sick then it can be the difference between me opening and closing."
'We've got to move forward'
Sarah Jane Clarke is the commercial director of women's clothing shop Anna, in Abbeygate Street.
"We'll probably let our customers make the choice. We've had three customers in today and they've all come in with masks," she said.
"But I think it's good, we've got to move forward, haven't we? We've got to try and get things back to normal."
'I'd rather wear it'
Sheri Frearson, 33, lives near Diss and was visiting the market town.
"I don't have anything against people that don't wear them as that's personal preference," she said.
"But I just think for my own safety and comfort I'd rather wear it, and if other people do, that's great as well."
'Better safe than sorry'
Alan Meredith, 67, lives in Bury St Edmunds. He said he would continue to wear a mask, despite the changes.
"Just for my own protection and other people's, because it's still the case that people have it and don't realise they have it," he said.
"So it's just better being safe that sorry, I suppose."
'It protects everybody'
Richard and Jacky Holland, both aged 75, think the government has missed a trick.
Mrs Holland said: "I think they should have kept masks in place because it protects everybody and it will help all the national health systems, all the doctors and nurses that need help."
Her husband Richard agreed. "I will wear a mask in public and in crowded places. I think it's the sensible thing to do," he said.
