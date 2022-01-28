Suffolk Police apologise after several cars damaged by stinger
- Published
Police have apologised after cars were damaged with a stinger it was using to try to intercept a suspect vehicle.
Suffolk Police officers were using the device - a strip of spikes designed to puncture tyres - on the A14 near Newmarket at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday.
But vibrations caused by passing lorries moved the device into the path of other motorists.
No-one was injured and an investigation is being carried out, the force said.
The force said fully trained officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team were conducting an operation near the junction with the A142 when, during preparations to deploy the stinger, "two HGVs travelling past the site caused [it] to move position into the carriageway".
"As a result, several cars belonging to members of the public sustained damage to their tyres," a statement said.
"Police would like to sincerely apologise to all those involved for the inconvenience caused."
Officers at the scene helped affected motorists by arranging recovery and repair to the damaged vehicles, as well as supporting their onward travel arrangements.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk