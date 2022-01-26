Suffolk cyclist and WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday
A World War Two veteran who cycled 5,000 miles (8,000km) last year has celebrated his 100th birthday, saying he plans to continue cycling.
Norman Gregory, from Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, spearheaded Suffolk's Love to Ride campaign in 2021 alongside fellow cyclist Norman Kelly.
Mr Kelly described his friend as "a total and complete inspiration".
Mr Gregory is also the oldest member of the Royal Academy of Octogenarian Cyclists.
The centenarian, who described age as just a number, has already clocked 360 miles (580km) this year.
He began cycling at the age of 13, and said he was "truly astonished" by the people, including the military, who turned out to wish him many happy returns on Cockfield village green.
In 1944, the former RAF airman was shot down in a Lancaster bomber in a raid over Dortmund in Nazi Germany.
He bailed out at 23,000ft and said that when he landed the locals wanted to hang him, but he was saved by a Luftwaffe officer and taken prisoner instead.
Asked what keeps him cycling, the quick-witted Mr Gregory said "Lunacy?".
"But as I've said many a time, too much rest is rust," he said.
"Obviously I'm not 19. I don't skip around like I used to but I manage to get around and look after myself."
With that mindset, he gets on his bike almost every day, covering up to 20 miles (32km).
"The only thing that stops me is heavy rain, ice or snow. I'm almost on the road seven days at a time," he added.
'Hungry women'
The freedom of the road was what drew him to cycling originally.
"When I was 16, I cycled from here to Huntingdon and back, and that was the first time I cycled 100 miles (160km) in one day," he said.
The pedalling pensioner said he set up the county's Love to Ride campaign to inspire more people to leave their cars at home and get on bike after being asked to do so by his local MP.
Mr Gregory said he was particularly proud to lead the riders in the last leg of the Women's Tour from Haverhill to Woodbridge last year.
"I was very proud. I've never had so many hungry women after me before," he laughed.
He had this advice for people thinking of getting on a bike.
"It's no good thinking you can jump on a bike and do 10 or 20 miles," he said.
"Take it slowly, do one or two miles today, and four miles the next day, build it up gradually and you won't feel miserable after or hurt your leg muscles."
