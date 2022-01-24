Ram-raiders use digger in Brandon cash machines theft bid
- Published
Ram-raiders used a stolen digger in a bid to steal cash machines at a supermarket.
Officers were called to the Tesco store in Brandon, Suffolk, at about 01:30 GMT.
Suffolk Police said the digger was used to smash the front of the building and remove the cash machines, placing them on another vehicle to take them away.
The other vehicle was spotted by police, however, and the suspects made off, abandoning it and the machines.
The digger was abandoned at the Tesco store.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "A search of the area followed assisted by a National Police Air Service helicopter and police dog units, but the suspects were not located.
"Both cash machines were recovered having been left behind on the abandoned Ford Transit dropside.
"The JCB was later found to have been stolen from a business in Garboldisham, near Diss, Norfolk, and the Ford Transit was stolen from a unit at the Foster Business Park in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire."
Police have appealed for witnesses.
There has been a string of ram-raids on convenience stores across East Anglia in recent years.
Those raised include Co-op stores in Combs Ford and Brantham plus a McColl's store in Ipswich.
Earlier this month, convenience stores in Chatteris and Cambridge were targeted.