Apache attack helicopters start test flights at Wattisham
- Published
Fourteen new Apache attack helicopters have arrived at an airfield to undergo test flights for the British Army.
The AH-64E Apache aircraft are based at Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk, with 36 more due to arrive by summer 2024.
The new helicopters will replace the Apache AH Mk1, which is set to go out of service in 2024.
Lt Col Simon Wilsey, commanding officer of 3 Regiment Army Air Corps, said they had secured the base's future.
The new helicopters have a top speed of 186mph (300km/h) and can detect 256 potential targets up to a range of 10 miles (16km).
Prince Harry flew Apaches from the airfield when he was in the Army.
Jeremy Quin, Defence Procurement Minister, said: "It's one of the most advanced attack helicopters in the world. It can achieve extraordinary things."
He said the aircraft would defend British troops and tanks and support the British position on the frontline.
A 20-year agreement has been signed with Boeing Defence UK to maintain and support the new fleet.
The contract, costing £287m, until July 2025, is set to create 165 jobs at the Army Aviation Centre at Middle Wallop in Hampshire and 45 at Wattisham.
Lt Col Simon Wilsey said: "It's secured Wattisham as the future attack helicopter base."
He thanked the "patience of Suffolk putting up with us" and the base did "everything we can to minimise the noise impact".
The British Army has been using Apaches since 2005, with the attack helicopters seeing action in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.
