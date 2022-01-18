East Suffolk: Cycling and walking plans 'lack ambition'
Measures to encourage people to walk and cycle in east Suffolk are not ambitious enough, according to opposition councillors.
The Green Party at East Suffolk Council said safety fears put people off from walking or cycling from place to place.
It said the Conservative authority's walking and cycling strategy needed to do more to address those concerns.
The consultation on the draft strategy ended on 10 January, with responses being considered.
David Ritchie, Conservative cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said the East Suffolk Cycling and Walking Strategy identified "opportunities to improve cycling and walking infrastructure across the district".
Suffolk Coastal Green party chairman Julian Cusack said many of the individual measures were welcome, but added: "We are disappointed that the council's plans for rural areas lack ambition.
"The council does not seem to recognise that people are deterred from cycling between villages or into their local town by understandable fears for their safety.
"The gold standard for cycling is physical separation from motor vehicles and pedestrians."
Mr Ritchie said more than 800 comments were submitted to the initial map-based consultation between October and December 2020.
He said subsequent consultation on the draft strategy began on 1 November and ended 10 January.
"Consideration will be given, and the strategy amended, to take account of comments before a final document is due to be published in the spring," he said.
