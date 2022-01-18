BBC News

A14 at Felixstowe closed after lorry overturns on roundabout

Image source, Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Image caption,
Police attended the scene on Monday afternoon and the road reopened on Tuesday morning

A section of major road was closed for several hours after a lorry carrying timber overturned on a roundabout.

National Highways said the westbound A14 between junctions 61 and 60, at the Dock Spur roundabout, Felixstowe, Suffolk, had to be shut for the "complex recovery".

Police said the road was closed on Monday evening and reopened at about 04:00 GMT.

The timber had to be moved to another vehicle and the lorry recovered.

Police thanked motorists for their patience.

The roundabout is about two miles (3km) from the Port of Felixstowe.

Image source, National Highways
Image caption,
The westbound A14 by the Dock Spur roundabout was shut for several hours

