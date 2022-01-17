Banksy's Lowestoft artwork believed to have been sold
A Banksy mural removed from the wall of a former shop has been sold, it is believed.
The work, of a child with a crowbar, appeared in Lowestoft, Suffolk in August and was removed from the wall in November.
Julien's Auctions in California, who first revealed it was due go on sale in the US, said the owner had instead "sold it privately".
The person believed to have sold the work has been approached for comment.
The mural on the wall was originally part of a larger artwork which featured an actual sandcastle and lifted paving slab at a former electrical shop in London Road North.
It was one of 10 pieces created in Norfolk and Suffolk by the elusive street artist over the summer as part of a spree dubbed Banksy's Great British Spraycation.
The buyer and the amount the artwork was sold for has not been disclosed, but Julien's Auctions had initially said it "could fetch between $200,000 to $400,000, but the sky is the limit with the current values of Banksy".
The building had been on the market for £300,000, but was re-listed for £500,000 after Banksy confirmed the work was his.
An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "We would, of course, have hoped that this Banksy piece had remained in place, if possible, following the immediate interest it generated around the local area and with visitors from further afield.
"However, this is a privately-owned building and, as such, we have no influence over the future of the artwork."